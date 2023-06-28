Arden Trust Co Sells 992 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.35. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

