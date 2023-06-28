Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 1,622 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1 %

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

