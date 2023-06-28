West Bancorporation Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,874,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

PG opened at $150.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

