Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s 4th Largest Position

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 3.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $290.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.35.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

