Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 354 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.8% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.34 and a 200-day moving average of $223.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.