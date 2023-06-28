Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9,400.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.17. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 848,358 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,164. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.