Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Shares of V opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $425.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.