NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Sara Bay Financial’s 2nd Largest Position

Sara Bay Financial lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 7.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $418.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 218.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.89.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,271 shares of company stock valued at $148,488,703 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

