WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 257 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE HD opened at $313.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.