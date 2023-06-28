Prentice Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $271,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,874,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.2% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

PG opened at $150.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

