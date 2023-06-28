Transform Wealth LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,070 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.17.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 848,358 shares of company stock worth $27,417,164. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

