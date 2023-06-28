AE Wealth Management LLC Has $13.16 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,764 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 441,785 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.