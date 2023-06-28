Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 537,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,762,000 after purchasing an additional 51,628 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 15,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 104,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $290.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.35.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

