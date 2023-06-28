AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,262 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 848,358 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,164. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

