AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $95,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,271 shares of company stock valued at $148,488,703. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

NVDA opened at $418.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

