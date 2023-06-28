Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Lessened by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,994,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average is $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

