Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 382 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $807,887,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.55. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.12%.

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

