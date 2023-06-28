ETF Managers Group LLC Buys New Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

NYSE PINS opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,097.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,015,384 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

