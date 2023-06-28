GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

