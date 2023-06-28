GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.96 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 85.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

