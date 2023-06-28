GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Cintas by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $491.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $363.59 and a twelve month high of $497.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

