1,002 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.61.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $417.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.24 and a 200-day moving average of $342.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

