7,565 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alight Capital Management LP increased its position in Pinterest by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Pinterest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,608,000 after acquiring an additional 488,048 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Pinterest by 2.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Pinterest by 95.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 90,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,568 shares of company stock worth $13,015,384 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

