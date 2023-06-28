Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

