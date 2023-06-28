Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $196.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.05 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.04 and its 200 day moving average is $235.12.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

