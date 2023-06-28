Xponance Inc. Acquires 134,201 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 173.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.98.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

