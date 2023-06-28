Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $484.20 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.10.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

