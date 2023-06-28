Xponance Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $3,039,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $221,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 13.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $414.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.54. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $315.78 and a 1 year high of $419.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.