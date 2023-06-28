Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $156.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $91.31 and a one year high of $178.36.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total transaction of $333,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,686 shares of company stock worth $33,574,091 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

