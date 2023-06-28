The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $256.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.08 and a 200-day moving average of $232.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

