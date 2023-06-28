CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after buying an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 755.1% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,090,000 after purchasing an additional 719,699 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in CME Group by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,287,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,490,000 after purchasing an additional 691,675 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.91.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $212.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

