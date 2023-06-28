Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.