First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF (FTIF) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1214 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.
First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of FTIF stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49. First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $20.54.
First Trust Bloomberg Inflation Sensitive Equity ETF Company Profile
