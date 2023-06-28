First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 475,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

