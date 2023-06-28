First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIVGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2627 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ TDIV opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $59.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 139.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 60,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 122,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $232,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

