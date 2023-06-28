CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.14

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.14 and last traded at $88.12, with a volume of 1993105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.81, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after buying an additional 7,780,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,518,000 after buying an additional 286,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after buying an additional 6,681,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,381,000 after buying an additional 500,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,913,000 after buying an additional 770,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

