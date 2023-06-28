Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 604,821 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 422,604 shares.The stock last traded at $30.72 and had previously closed at $31.15.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 159,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 399,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,345,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

