State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.09 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $136.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average of $125.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.09.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

