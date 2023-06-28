State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA opened at $297.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.79.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

