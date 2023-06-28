Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 98,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

