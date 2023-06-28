State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,130 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,617,000 after buying an additional 4,892,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,750,000 after buying an additional 2,358,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.