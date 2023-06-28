CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 70 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $333.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $262.42 and a 1 year high of $338.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.73.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.