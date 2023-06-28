State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 73.63%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

