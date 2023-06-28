State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.51 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.78. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

