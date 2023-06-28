State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 660 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AON were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in AON by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON Stock Performance

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.73.

AON stock opened at $333.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.96. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $262.42 and a 1 year high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

