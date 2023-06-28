Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $146.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $175.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.