Wells Fargo & Company Trims Citigroup (NYSE:C) Target Price to $60.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on C. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

