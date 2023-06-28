Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $652,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,901,722 shares of company stock worth $896,105,631 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.89 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average of $146.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

