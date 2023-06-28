Clarius Group LLC Sells 474 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $207.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

