Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,527 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

